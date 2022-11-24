Ric Flair Invited To Be Apart Of Two Major WWE Events

During his latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair announced he will be appearing at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio.

“I'm gonna be there," Flair said. "They didn't say don't tell anybody."

Flair revealed he has also been invited to the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the week prior to the Rumble PPV. Flair said, "I've been invited and it's a f**king big deal. Why, because it's Raw and it's a big f**king deal. I'm on it, hell yea are you kidding me? 30 years."

On Aaron Dean Eisenberg set to play him in The Von Erich’s movie:

“I don’t know much about him, but I know they called me to talk to him on the phone and I was traveling and never got to talk to him, so I haven’t met and I haven’t talked to him. But I’ll tell you this, if they do an accurate depiction of what the Von Erich family went through, this is going to be one of the greatest stories ever told in wrestling history because there was so much damn history with that family.”