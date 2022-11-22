WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown Moved to FS1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2022

A report from PWInsider reveals the Friday December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the scheduled broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. This will serve as the post-Survivor Series 2022 edition of SmackDown which will be held at at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

FS1 will air SmackDown at 8 PM EST for that week and replays will be shown on FS1 at 10 PM and midnight.

Tags: #wwe #survivor series #smackdown

