Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown Moved to FS1

A report from PWInsider reveals the Friday December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the scheduled broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. This will serve as the post-Survivor Series 2022 edition of SmackDown which will be held at at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

FS1 will air SmackDown at 8 PM EST for that week and replays will be shown on FS1 at 10 PM and midnight.