WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Delivers Major New Record

The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas on January 28.

WWE has now revealed that the event has broken the record for the largest gate in its history:

“WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – slated for Saturday, January 28 – has broken the company’s record for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history.

Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.

This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.”



The event was first held at the Alamodome back in 1997.