Location For WWE WrestleMania 43 In 2027 Rumored

A report from Tennessean.com reveals that Nashville, TN could be announced as the location for WrestleMania 43 in 2027 if a proposed enclosed stadium is built in the next five years.
Nashville recently hosted the 2022 WWE SummerSlam event earlier this year.
Check out what was said below:
“Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., had spoken in the past with World Wrestling Entertainment about hosting WrestleMania. When Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans delivered the draft terms for the enclosed proposed stadium to the Nashville Council in October, those talks ramped up and Spyridon received a verbal commitment from WWE to host the 2027 WrestleMania with the provision the stadium is built.”
WrestleMania, one of the largest entertainment events in the World, will be in Nashville if Metro Council approves a deal to build an enclosed stadium https://t.co/zYPd9v5mZK— Tennessean (@Tennessean) November 21, 2022
