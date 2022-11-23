WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2022

WWE taped the following matches before Tuesday's NXT which will air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger
- Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller
- Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen

