SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped the following matches before Tuesday's NXT which will air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. Check out the full spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger
- Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller
- Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen
⚡ Reggie Makes WWE TV Return on NXT As SCRYPTS
During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, the SCRYPTS character debuted after much hype. The wrestler behind the SCRYPTS character is former WWE
