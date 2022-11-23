Reggie Makes WWE TV Return on NXT As SCRYPTS

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, the SCRYPTS character debuted after much hype.

The wrestler behind the SCRYPTS character is former WWE RAW star Reggie who has been off WWE television for a number of months. During his time on the roster under Vince McMahon he had a comedy gimmick during the 24/7 Title segments and he was involved in a storyline with Dana Brooke.

Now working as SCRYPTS it appears he will play a more serious character with a focus on his acrobatic moves. He has previously performed in the Cirque de Soleil before signing with WWE in 2020