Brandi Rhodes Says In-Ring Competition Is Not Part Of Her Plan Right Now

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 21, 2022

Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Steve Fall on Ten Count, where the topic of a possible in-ring return was brought up.

"I'm the one that's very big in the family on not saying absolutes. As we know, my husband likes to say absolutes and then life happens. I'm not going to say absolutes, but I will say, right now, it's not in my plan. I kind of did myself a good service in taking a beat. My number one priority when everything happened and we left AEW, my number one priority was making sure my husband's dream was realized. It's been a dream in the making for him since he was four years old. It's a good thing that we pressed forward and got to see this through. I was always on the back burner and working on other things. I got Shot of Brandi in the ether, I started doing this podcast. I have other things cooking in the non-wrestling world. In that period of time, I got to spend a lot of time with my daughter, I got to watch her develop in these unexpected ways and find these different things that she is thriving at and liking. I want to be part of that. When I look at life in wrestling, there is the inevitable travel and it's the choice you have to make that you travel with your child or not. If I were to travel with my child, I'm taking her away from some environments she's used to. I won't say 'no,' it's not going to happen, but I will say right now, it's not front of mind for me."

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #brandi rhodes

