WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA - 11/19/22

Check out the results from Saturday Night's Main Event show from the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky
- Ricochet defeated LA Knight
- WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Sheamus (w/ Ridge Holland)
- Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa)
- Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) in a Street Fight
- Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville
- WWE United States Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 4-Way
⚡ WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL - 11/19/22
Check out the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live Event from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com: - Josh Briggs &a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2022 08:13AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com