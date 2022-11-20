WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA - 11/19/22

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

Check out the results from Saturday Night's Main Event show from the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky

- Ricochet defeated LA Knight

- WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Sheamus (w/ Ridge Holland)

- Braun Strowman & The New Day defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Solo Sikoa)

- Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) in a Street Fight

- Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

- WWE United States Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 4-Way

