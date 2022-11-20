WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL - 11/19/22

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL - 11/19/22

Check out the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live Event from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley

- Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp

- Apollo Crews defeated Bryson Montana

- Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) defeated Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer

- Malik Blade, Edris Enofe & The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Grayson Waller, Veer, Sanga & a developmental talent in a Survivor Series Match (Malik Blade is the sole survivor)

- Odyssey Jones defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

- Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile, after the match Nikkita Lyons confronts Zoey Stark

- NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) retain over Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams


