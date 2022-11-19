Nick Aldis Comments On The Perception He's A "Triple H Guy"

During an interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Nick Aldis discussed the idea that he’d be a "Triple H guy". Aldis said he’s heard the rumors but they have never met, although he would like to be on his radar:

“I get told that a lot. I don’t know the man. I’ve never met the man. I’ve never had a conversation with the man. I would love to, but no, we’ve never had a conversation, so I couldn’t tell you what the dynamic is. I’d like to think I was on his radar. If nothing else, just given the fact that so many guys whose opinion, I think, is up there with the most valuable opinion in the business have endorsed me and spoken up for me, particularly in this situation too.

“Because unfortunately, Billy has taken it very personally, and obviously has decided to try to go out of his way to harm my reputation, which is sad because of considering what we’ve done together. That was never something that I saw coming. But when I think about, Bret Hart invites me to Calgary to wrestle for Dungeon Wrestling, puts me in the main event, and I win the [Stu Hart Heritage Championship] my first time working with him. Wrestling Harry Smith with the whole Hart family there, I’d like to think that would go some way to showing the level of trust that Bret has in me as a professional.

“Harley Race going out of his way to invite me to Missouri to defend the title, and then wanting to appear on camera talking to me about being NWA Champion, I’d like to think that would go a long way to showing what Harley thought of me. I heard Ric Flair say some very complimentary things about Mickie and I on his show this past week. DDP, I heard say some very, very complimentary things. And those last two names I mentioned in particular, both made a point to say, “I’d love to see him in WWE. I don’t know why he is not there.”