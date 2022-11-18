Edge Talks Forced Retirement & Coming Back

Edge was recently a guest on The Nation Network's Leaf's Morning Take podcast, where he spoke about his mindset when he was forced to retire from professional wrestling.

“That’s the key. The first time I was told, ‘You gotta hang it up. That’s it, you’re done.’ It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn’t know. That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, ‘I want to retire in Toronto.'”

On the goals of his WWE comeback: