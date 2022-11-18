Edge Talks Forced Retirement & Coming Back

Edge was recently a guest on The Nation Network's Leaf's Morning Take podcast, where he spoke about his mindset when he was forced to retire from professional wrestling.
“That’s the key. The first time I was told, ‘You gotta hang it up. That’s it, you’re done.’ It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn’t know. That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, ‘I want to retire in Toronto.'”
On the goals of his WWE comeback:
“Because again, I know the window is not open for long. But if I can do it there, I think then I’ll be able to go right. I’m good. That was the last thing to kind of check off. I didn’t come back to win 4 more championships or anything like that. I really just came back to have fun, try and help teach a new generation of talent that I never got my hands on before. I always say, I call us storytellers. [I always intended to] come back and tell hell of a story for three or four years and then ride off into the sunset.”
