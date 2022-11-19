WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS On Big Returns Rumored At AEW Full Gear 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Fightful Select reports via an AEW source that House of Black members, including Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are in town for AEW Full Gear, although there is no confirmation if they will be featured on the PPV.

Malakai Black took some time off for personal reasons following the September 4 All Out pay-per-view. He did ask for his release but it was not granted and Buddy Matthews then announced an in-ring hiatus. Brody King hasn’t wrestled since he and Matthews lost to Sting & Darby Allin on the September 23 Rampage: Grand Slam special. 

There is speculation House of Black could return during the AEW Trios Championship match.

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022

Danhausen will seemingly be debuting a more serious gimmick during tonight's AEW Full Gear. He posted a photo on Twitter that looks dar [...]

