Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022

Danhausen will seemingly be debuting a more serious gimmick during tonight's AEW Full Gear. He posted a photo on Twitter that looks darker and wrote the following:

“Say the word and I will tear the flesh from those who harm you. #AEWFullGear.”

Danhausen has been teasing a potential heel turn in recent weeks.

Say the word and I will tear the flesh from those who harm you. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Y2FiDsV9Rk — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 19, 2022

