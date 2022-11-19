Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Danhausen will seemingly be debuting a more serious gimmick during tonight's AEW Full Gear. He posted a photo on Twitter that looks darker and wrote the following:
“Say the word and I will tear the flesh from those who harm you. #AEWFullGear.”
Danhausen has been teasing a potential heel turn in recent weeks.
Say the word and I will tear the flesh from those who harm you. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Y2FiDsV9Rk— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 19, 2022
