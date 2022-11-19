WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

Danhausen will seemingly be debuting a more serious gimmick during tonight's AEW Full Gear. He posted a photo on Twitter that looks darker and wrote the following:

“Say the word and I will tear the flesh from those who harm you. #AEWFullGear.”

Danhausen has been teasing a potential heel turn in recent weeks.

Final AEW Full Gear 2022 Card, 9 Main Card Matches, Pre-Show

AEW Full Gear airs tonight at 8 PM EST on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. The pre-show starts a [...]

