Jungle Boy Wants To Hold Every Belt In AEW

Jungle Boy was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about his goals in AEW.

"I think my goal is, at one point or another, to hold every belt that there is AEW. I would just like to keep working up. I got the tag team belts out of the way early in the career. I like the TNT belt. I think that would be a cool one. I got to be the first challenger to the TNT champion when Cody Rhodes first won the belt, and that felt pretty cool. So I’d like to circle back around and maybe actually take it this time."

"It’s kind of hard to imagine it being done because I’ve been with [Luchasaurus] for three years. In a way, I still am with him. We’re kind of connected at the hip right now,” Perry said. “But once I finish with him and once I finish with Christian, for the first time since AEW started, I’ll really just be on my own and free to do whatever I want, which is exciting. It’s also scary in a way I guess, because I’ve always had kind of a support net to fall back on."