WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jungle Boy Wants To Hold Every Belt In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 18, 2022

Jungle Boy Wants To Hold Every Belt In AEW

Jungle Boy was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about his goals in AEW.

"I think my goal is, at one point or another, to hold every belt that there is AEW. I would just like to keep working up. I got the tag team belts out of the way early in the career. I like the TNT belt. I think that would be a cool one. I got to be the first challenger to the TNT champion when Cody Rhodes first won the belt, and that felt pretty cool. So I’d like to circle back around and maybe actually take it this time."

"It’s kind of hard to imagine it being done because I’ve been with [Luchasaurus] for three years. In a way, I still am with him. We’re kind of connected at the hip right now,” Perry said. “But once I finish with him and once I finish with Christian, for the first time since AEW started, I’ll really just be on my own and free to do whatever I want, which is exciting. It’s also scary in a way I guess, because I’ve always had kind of a support net to fall back on."

Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Pushed Back Yet Again

Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing for charges of DUI has been delayed once again! Proceedings did not take place on Thursday as scheduled. The [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 18, 2022 03:42PM

Source: comicbook.com
Tags: #aew #jungle boy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79492/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer