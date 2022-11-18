Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Pushed Back Yet Again

Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing for charges of DUI has been delayed once again! Proceedings did not take place on Thursday as scheduled. The reason was due to a continuance filing by Hardy's legal team seeking a delay, which was ultimately granted by the judge.

The pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for December 21. Hardy will be required to appear before the court hearing, according to PWInsider.

Hardy's attorneys previously waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a hearing originally scheduled for this past July be pushed back 60 days to assist in his defense.

Hardy has been suspended by AEW since his arrest, with AEW CEO Tony Khan stating he couldn't return until completing treatment or maintaining a certain level of sobriety.

