WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Pushed Back Yet Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2022

Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Pushed Back Yet Again

Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing for charges of DUI has been delayed once again! Proceedings did not take place on Thursday as scheduled. The reason was due to a continuance filing by Hardy's legal team seeking a delay, which was ultimately granted by the judge.

The pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for December 21. Hardy will be required to appear before the court hearing, according to PWInsider.

Hardy's attorneys previously waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a hearing originally scheduled for this past July be pushed back 60 days to assist in his defense.

Hardy has been suspended by AEW since his arrest, with AEW CEO Tony Khan stating he couldn't return until completing treatment or maintaining a certain level of sobriety.

Read more AEW news:

Concern In AEW For Adam Cole Recovering From Concussion

Adam Cole's status with AEW has been up in the air for months since he suffered a pretty serious concussion, some are concerned for his futu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 18, 2022 03:36PM


Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79488/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer