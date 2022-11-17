FTW Championship Match and More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for Friday's Rampage which will feature a big FTW Championship match and more. Check out the updated lineup for the show which will air on TNT:
- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty
- AEW World Eliminator Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita
- Athena vs. Madison Rayne
⚡ AEW Confirms The Elite Will Return At Full Gear 2022
The formal investigation into the All Out 2022 incident is now officially over which means a number of suspended stars can return. During W [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 17, 2022 05:00AM
