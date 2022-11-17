WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FTW Championship Match and More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

AEW has announced an updated card for Friday's Rampage which will feature a big FTW Championship match and more. Check out the updated lineup for the show which will air on TNT:

-  FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty

-  AEW World Eliminator Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita

- Athena vs. Madison Rayne

