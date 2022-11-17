WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Claims Vince McMahon Didn’t Watch WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

Vince McMahon reportedly didn't watch much of the WWE product during his time at the helm of the company. The reveal was made by Senior VP of Live Events Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg.

McMahon was very involved in the company but not in the traditional sense of watching all of his products. He seemingly was more of a media and numbers man.

During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, James talked about McMahon in relation to GUNTHER:

“Look, Vince didn’t watch the program. Vince heard the social media reports about the program, he read the emails about the ratings, he got the information.

“He didn’t know who GUNTHER was. He didn’t know what GUNTHER brought to the table. He very much was not the guy out scouting talent at independent shows in other countries. That’s not Vince McMahon. He didn’t know what GUNTHER brought to the table.”

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #brian james #road dogg

