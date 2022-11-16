What Is Vince McMahon Up To Since Leaving WWE?

Since former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in July after the hush money scandal which was published in the Wallstreet Journal many have wondered what he is up to.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE sources told them that they don't hear much from McMahon, but he is enjoying life away from the company and is out and about more so than he ever was when he was running the company.

In the wake of the scandal, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H took over as head of creative.

McMahon was recently spotted on a date in New York City last week.