WWE Makes Return Offer To Former NXT Star

WWE wants former NXT star JONAH (Bronson Reed) to return to the company. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed:

"JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan or WWE. He got a great push in New Japan, and it’s gonna be his call."

JONAH then Bronson Reed was released by the company in August 2021 having had a couple of main roster tryout matches. Triple H was high on Reed during his time in NXT, but the previous regime didn't see a future for Reed in WWE and let him.

