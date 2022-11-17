WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Makes Return Offer To Former NXT Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

WWE Makes Return Offer To Former NXT Star

WWE wants former NXT star JONAH (Bronson Reed) to return to the company. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed:

"JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan or WWE. He got a great push in New Japan, and it’s gonna be his call."

JONAH then Bronson Reed was released by the company in August 2021 having had a couple of main roster tryout matches. Triple H was high on Reed during his time in NXT, but the previous regime didn't see a future for Reed in WWE and let him.

Read more WWE news:

New Premiere Date Revealed For VICE TV's Vince McMahon Documentary

A documentary on Vince McMahon is to be broadcast next month on VICE TV. The documentary is titled, "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" and w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 17, 2022 04:51AM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #jonah #bronson reed #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79471/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer