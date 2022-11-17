WWE Makes Return Offer To Former NXT Star

WWE wants former NXT star JONAH (Bronson Reed) to return to the company. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed:
"JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan or WWE. He got a great push in New Japan, and it’s gonna be his call."
JONAH then Bronson Reed was released by the company in August 2021 having had a couple of main roster tryout matches. Triple H was high on Reed during his time in NXT, but the previous regime didn't see a future for Reed in WWE and let him.
