WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

New Premiere Date Revealed For VICE TV's Vince McMahon Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

New Premiere Date Revealed For VICE TV's Vince McMahon Documentary

A documentary on Vince McMahon is to be broadcast next month on VICE TV.

The documentary is titled, "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" and will air on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9 pm EST. The title is a nod to the many scandles McMahon has been involved in and survived. 

VICE TV has aired other wrestling projects over recent years, including "Tales Of The Territories" (produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and "Dark Side Of The Ring".

Vince McMahon announced his retirement amid allegations of sexual misconduct and financial missteps in the summer. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named as the co-CEOs.

HBO and Netflix are also working on extensive documentaries on McMahon.


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79467/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer