New Premiere Date Revealed For VICE TV's Vince McMahon Documentary

A documentary on Vince McMahon is to be broadcast next month on VICE TV.

The documentary is titled, "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" and will air on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9 pm EST. The title is a nod to the many scandles McMahon has been involved in and survived.

VICE TV has aired other wrestling projects over recent years, including "Tales Of The Territories" (produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and "Dark Side Of The Ring".

Vince McMahon announced his retirement amid allegations of sexual misconduct and financial missteps in the summer. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named as the co-CEOs.

HBO and Netflix are also working on extensive documentaries on McMahon.