Contract Details For Recently Returned WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2022

Fightful Select has revealed some contract details of some of the WWE Superstars recently brought back to the company when Triple H took over as lead of creative. 

Those who were brought back on the SmackDown brand are on three-year deals that expire in the summer of 2025. This would include, Hit Row members (Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee’"Adonis, and B-Fab) as having those three-year deals.

Other talents who returned negotiated different deals which allows them to conduct their own outside projects that they were not previously allowed to do prior to their release.

Tags: #wwe #hit row

