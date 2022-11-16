Contract Details For Recently Returned WWE Superstars

Fightful Select has revealed some contract details of some of the WWE Superstars recently brought back to the company when Triple H took over as lead of creative.

Those who were brought back on the SmackDown brand are on three-year deals that expire in the summer of 2025. This would include, Hit Row members (Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee’"Adonis, and B-Fab) as having those three-year deals.

Other talents who returned negotiated different deals which allows them to conduct their own outside projects that they were not previously allowed to do prior to their release.

