WWE Reportedly Considering New NXT Gimmick Match With "Championship Scramble" Elements

Fightful Select is reporting that the working plan for the Iron Survivor Challenge trademark is a new match type to be used in WWE NXT.

There are currently no other details on the match type, but the report stated the Iron Survivor Challenge might have some “Championship Scramble” elements.

Also, other “unique” elements have been pitched for the gimmick bout.

This could have something to do with Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appearing on tonight’s NXT, where he is slated to issue a statement about the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th.