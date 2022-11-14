Earl Hebner Talks Lead Up To The Montreal Screwjob

Earl Hebner was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he recalled the lead-up to the Montreal Screwjob.

“I said to a certain person, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ And that didn’t go over too good … Walking to the ring, I had the different feeling of, ‘Oh, what do I do really? Am I going to do it or am I not going to do it?’ And I guess when I got to the ring, I ended up doing what they asked me to do, but it was a tough situation because it’s either do it or you don’t have a job or whatever price I was going to pay after.”