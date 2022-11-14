WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Earl Hebner Talks Lead Up To The Montreal Screwjob

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 14, 2022

Earl Hebner Talks Lead Up To The Montreal Screwjob

Earl Hebner was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he recalled the lead-up to the Montreal Screwjob.

“I said to a certain person, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ And that didn’t go over too good … Walking to the ring, I had the different feeling of, ‘Oh, what do I do really? Am I going to do it or am I not going to do it?’ And I guess when I got to the ring, I ended up doing what they asked me to do, but it was a tough situation because it’s either do it or you don’t have a job or whatever price I was going to pay after.”

Earl Hebner Wasn't The Original Choice For Referee In Montreal Screwjob

During a K&S WrestleFest signing, Earl Hebner spoke about the Montreal Screwjob and how nervous he was before the match. “Well, [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 29, 2022 07:12AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #earl hebner #bret hart #shawn michaels

