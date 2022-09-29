WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Earl Hebner Wasn't The Original Choice For Referee In Montreal Screwjob

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 29, 2022

During a K&S WrestleFest signing, Earl Hebner spoke about the Montreal Screwjob and how nervous he was before the match.

“Well, from 1-10, I’m going to double it; 20. When I was walking to the ring, and if it was 100 feet, it felt like 10 miles walking to that ring for that match. Never been so tensed and stressed in my whole life. In all the matches I’ve been in, that was the toughest one of my life.”

Hebner revealed he wasn't the original choice for a referee:

“There was no other referee that would really stand up to do it. Tim White was asked to do it and he wouldn’t do it, and I don’t think the rest of them would’ve done it.”

Hebner revealed he actually called for the bell ten seconds too early.

“That’s how nervous I was.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #earl hebner #bret hart

