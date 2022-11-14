AEW Star Ended Up In Hospital Following Injury At Warriors of Wrestling Show

AEW star Abadon will be taking some time away from the ring as he suffered an injury while wrestling for Staten Island, NY's Warriors of Wrestling promotion this past weekend.
PWInsider reports Abadon was doing a huranacanrana on Joey Ace and unfortunately landed wrong, and was injured. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to hospital.
Abadon likely suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.
WNS wishes Abadon all the best in his recovery.
