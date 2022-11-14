WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Ended Up In Hospital Following Injury At Warriors of Wrestling Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

AEW star Abadon will be taking some time away from the ring as he suffered an injury while wrestling for Staten Island, NY's Warriors of Wrestling promotion this past weekend.

PWInsider reports Abadon was doing a huranacanrana on Joey Ace and unfortunately landed wrong, and was injured. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to hospital.

Abadon likely suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.

WNS wishes Abadon all the best in his recovery.

Tags: #aew #warriors of wrestling #abadon

