Bret Hart Says He Wishes He Never Wrestled Goldberg, Talks Forgiving Shawn Michaels

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Bret "The Hitman" Hart was recently a guest on The Ringer, where he spoke about when he made the decision to let bygones be bygones with Shawn Michaels following the Montreal Screwjob.

“We had our issues over the years. But I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias. Even then, I had such a bitterness towards Shawn, but I had to admit it was one of the greatest matches I ever watched. That’s where I ended up deciding to make friends with Shawn and bury the hatchet and all that. It was very truthful, that little story line with me and Vince and Shawn. Me and Shawn making up in the ring (in 2010) and shaking hands and all that, that was all very real and very moving for me. And was not something that was orchestrated. Shawn wanted that off his back and I was in a position to take it off his back and that was the best resolution for both of us. We’ve been friends ever since. And I’m grateful that he’s in a better place today. I wish that none of the bad history that we had had ever happened. I wished I’d never left for WCW because I probably wouldn’t have had a stroke and I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #bret hart #goldberg #shawn michaels

