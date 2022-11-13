WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two New Matches Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

WWE has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of NXT on USA Network.

The company has announced Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad, for Tuesday’s show. Check out the updated lineup below:

-  NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

-  NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

- Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

- Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley & Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad

- Indus Sher to wrestle

- SCRYPTS debuts

- Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes official contract signing

Tags: #wwe #nxt

