Lio Rush On His Initial Reaction To Being Released By WWE In 2020

During a recent interview with the Say Less podcast, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush reflected on his time in WWE and his reaction to being released.

On his short time with WWE:

“Yeah, man. At first you know, I’m just going with the flow. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and you know, I’m excited, I’m getting opportunities handed to me left and right. Not even handed to me, I had to work for everything that I got. But I definitely feel like I got to that position in my career, right?”

On his initial reaction to being released by WWE:

“When it came to a halt, when I got released from WWE it was almost like I had to just start over and I didn’t really know what to do. And it took me a while for me to realize like, ‘Man. Maybe I was a little too young for everything that got thrown at me.’ But at the same time, I don’t regret those times at all. I don’t wish that I didn’t go through these things. I don’t wish that I didn’t have that experience. Because I feel like it prepared me for so much once I did get released. So yeah, I was young.”

