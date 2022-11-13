Scarlett Bordeaux Blasts "Granny" For Throwing A Drink Over Her

As reported last night at WWE’s House Show in Peoria a fan was arrested for throwing a drink at WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux. Bordeaux took to Twitter to comment on the incident by tweeting, "As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo."
As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 13, 2022
PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘
