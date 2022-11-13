WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scarlett Bordeaux Blasts "Granny" For Throwing A Drink Over Her

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

As reported last night at WWE’s House Show in Peoria a fan was arrested for throwing a drink at WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux. Bordeaux took to Twitter to comment on the incident by tweeting, "As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo."

