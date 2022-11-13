WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Working Guest Coach Role At Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

A former WWE star has been working as guest coach recently at WWE’s Performance Center.

A report from Fightful Select reveals former WWE star Kalisto has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and a recent NXT live event. Kalisto this week had been working as a coach and also supported the women’s matches at the NXT event as a producer.

It remains unclear if this was a one-off role or if he was trying out for a training position.

Kalisto was released by WWE in 2021.

Source: Fightful Select
