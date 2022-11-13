Former WWE Superstar Working Guest Coach Role At Performance Center

A former WWE star has been working as guest coach recently at WWE’s Performance Center.

A report from Fightful Select reveals former WWE star Kalisto has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and a recent NXT live event. Kalisto this week had been working as a coach and also supported the women’s matches at the NXT event as a producer.

It remains unclear if this was a one-off role or if he was trying out for a training position.

Kalisto was released by WWE in 2021.

