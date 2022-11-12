WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fan Arrested After Throwing Drink At Scarlett During WWE Live Event

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 12, 2022

There aren't a ton of details available yet but fans at the WWE show in Peoria, Illinois are stating that a fan in attendance at the event was arrested after allegedly throwing a drink at Scarlett.

One report states that multiple fans were ejected from the show, and apparently police were even called.

The incident reportedly happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre.

Preston Sloat wrote on Twitter: "we are right behind them it was the lady with them that threw the drink and they took her away first and then came and got her family who looked embarrassed to be associated with her they didn’t cuff the man just asked him to leave"

The match reportedly continued as planned and Scarlett was said to be upset. One report said that it was water that was tossed on her. There's no word on charges being filed as of yet, but we will update you if more information becomes available.


