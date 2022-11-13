WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Enzo Amore Believes He And Big Cass Could Have "Saved" Ring Of Honor

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

Enzo Amore Believes He And Big Cass Could Have "Saved" Ring Of Honor

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore believes he could have "saved" Ring of Honor from economic woe before it was bought out by AEW President Tony Khan. You may remember Enzo and Big Cass (W. Morrissey) invaded the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard show, but there was not much follow-up to the angle.

During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Amore believes a follow-up match would have greatly helped Ring of Honor at the time and even saved it:

“Ring of Honor did not follow up that match with me and Cass. You could’ve sold out Madison Square Garden with Enzo and Cass, G.O.D., and the Briscoes in a tag team title match.

“You could’ve, you would’ve sold out the Garden again — and now Ring of Honor sold out to Tony Khan. The company would still maybe be alive if they booked that match. But then again, that’s on them.”

Ring of Honor is now under AEW ownership, returning in April 2022 with a television deal still to be announced.

