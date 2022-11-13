WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Honky Tonk Man’s Quick Title Loss At WWE SummerSlam Was Done Out Of Protest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

The first SummerSlam pay-per-view in 1988 featured The Ultimate Warrior’s victory for the WWF Intercontinental Championship in record time, after just 31 seconds Warrior defeated The Honky Tonk Man to win the championship. However, Honky Tonk Man was not always destined to lose the title to Warrior.

During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Brutus Beefcake discussed the match and why the belt was dropped so fast:

"Honky knew I was getting the belt. Honky also knew that once he dropped the belt to me, we were gonna get another four, five-month run around the territory with him chasing the belt. So what it meant for both of us, main events semi-mains, whatever. Good money. Real good money.

And by changing it at the last second because Warrior, whatever, threw a tantrum and said he was gonna quit if he didn’t get the belt. Honky was so mad. That’s why he dropped the belt in ten seconds."

FULL MATCH - Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honky Tonk Man - Intercontinental Title Match: SummerSlam 1988

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #wwf #summerslam #honky tonk man #ultimate warrior #brutus beefcake

