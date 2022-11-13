Road Dogg Reveals He Had To Explain What A Corn Dog Was To Vince McMahon

During the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg dicussed his relationship with former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, and how his former boss hated eating junk food and he once had to explain what a corn dog was:

"Never in his life [has Vince McMahon eaten a corndog]. ‘God no, I would never put that in my body’. I said, ‘I will put three of those in my body. I have holes for all of them, too’ The Pensacola State Fair is kicking off, and so I told him, ‘I’m going to the fair. He was like, ‘Let’s get on the phone Friday,’ and I was like, ‘Well sir, I’d rather not, because I’m going to the fair with my family, and I’m gonna eat fritters and corndogs and fried apples,’ and he said, ‘God, a corndog, what even is that?’ and I was like, ‘You don’t know what a corndog is?’ and we had the conversation right there."

