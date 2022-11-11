Spoiler On Participants For WWE SmackDown World Cup

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The eight participants set to feature in the upcoming SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight on FOX have been revealed, according to a spoiler from PWInsider.

The winner of the tournament will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at a later date.

The participants:

Braun Strowman

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio

Jinder Mahal

Butch

Ricochet

The first match of the tournament will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar tonight.

Read more WWE news: