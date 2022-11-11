WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Spoiler On Participants For WWE SmackDown World Cup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2022

The eight participants set to feature in the upcoming SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight on FOX have been revealed, according to a spoiler from PWInsider.

The winner of the tournament will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at a later date.

The participants:

  • Braun Strowman
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Sami Zayn
  • Santos Escobar
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Butch
  • Ricochet

 

The first match of the tournament will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar tonight.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #world cup

