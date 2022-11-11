📸 PHOTO: The Dudley Boyz Including Spike Reunited Recently

The Dudley Boyz, D-von, Bubba Ray, and Spike reunited during the Rhode Island Comic Con 10th Anniversary event. D-Von posted a photo of the trio reuniting on his Twitter, saying:
“The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw”
The Dudley Boyz last wrestled in WWE back in 2016. D-Von now works backstage in WWE as a producer while Bubba Ray (Bully Ray) works on the independent scene.
The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw pic.twitter.com/LV2hp3RRcJ— D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) November 10, 2022
