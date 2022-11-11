WWE Wants Big Celebrity Involvement For For WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, and the company is looking to make it extra special with some celebrity involvement.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is "trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there."

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has a lot of connections in sports and entertainment, so he's trying to open up his contact book to get some big names to appear.

In terms of major WWE names, the company is hopeful John Cena will be able to return to wrestler, and also The Rock has been long rumored for a match with Roman Reigns. There have also been some ramblings of Steve Austin appearing also.

