Injured WWE Superstar Not Expected Back Until 2023

Don't expect to see Tommaso Ciampa back on WWE television this year.
Ciampa revealed that he recently underwent surgery on his hip labrum which will keep him out of action until 2023. PWInsider noted, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”
Ciampa last wrestled on September 17 during a WWE live event when he faced Bobby Lashley.
WNS wishes Ciampa all the best in his recovery.
