WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Injured WWE Superstar Not Expected Back Until 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2022

Injured WWE Superstar Not Expected Back Until 2023

Don't expect to see Tommaso Ciampa back on WWE television this year.

Ciampa revealed that he recently underwent surgery on his hip labrum which will keep him out of action until 2023. PWInsider noted, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”

Ciampa last wrestled on September 17 during a WWE live event when he faced Bobby Lashley.

WNS wishes Ciampa all the best in his recovery.

Read more WWE news:

WWE NXT Star Heading To The Main Roster

Cameron Grimes is set for a call-up to the WWE main roster. On Tuesday's NXT on USA Network, Cameron Grimes went up against Joe Gacy but wa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 10, 2022 12:03PM


Tags: #wwe #tommaso ciampa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79389/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer