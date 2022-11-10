WWE NXT Star Heading To The Main Roster

Cameron Grimes is set for a call-up to the WWE main roster.

On Tuesday's NXT on USA Network, Cameron Grimes went up against Joe Gacy but was quickly beaten by Gacy due to interference from Ava Raine.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed there are plans to bring Grimes to the main roster following his feud with Gacy. Bryan Alvarez believes their storyline is over due to how the match finished. Meltzer said:

“Cameron Grimes is supposed to go to the main roster. I was told he’s going to finish up with Joe Gacy and then go to the main roster.”

Grimes appeared on WWE RAW last month to get Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be his tag team partners against The Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler in a six-man tag team match on NXT the following night.

Read more WWE news: