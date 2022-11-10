WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE NXT Star Heading To The Main Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

WWE NXT Star Heading To The Main Roster

Cameron Grimes is set for a call-up to the WWE main roster.

On Tuesday's NXT on USA Network, Cameron Grimes went up against Joe Gacy but was quickly beaten by Gacy due to interference from Ava Raine.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed there are plans to bring Grimes to the main roster following his feud with Gacy. Bryan Alvarez believes their storyline is over due to how the match finished. Meltzer said:

“Cameron Grimes is supposed to go to the main roster. I was told he’s going to finish up with Joe Gacy and then go to the main roster.”

Grimes appeared on WWE RAW last month to get Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be his tag team partners against The Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler in a six-man tag team match on NXT the following night.

Read more WWE news:

Triple H Looks Set To Being Back Much-Loved PPV

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Paul Levesque) is one busy man right now putting his stamp on the current WWE product since taking over [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2022 02:39PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79372/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer