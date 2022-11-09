WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Looks Set To Being Back Much-Loved PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Paul Levesque) is one busy man right now putting his stamp on the current WWE product since taking over creative.

Insider source WrestleVotes revealed to GiveMeSport that there’s a "very good chance" Levesque will bring back the King of the Ring tournament and revert it back to its classic format rather than the tournament taking place over multiple weeks on Raw and SmackDown,

WrestleVotes noted it is "likely" the tournament will return to a premium live event:

"There’s a very good chance that King of the Ring is back, and likely back in the format that had happened in the late 80s. The idea is that every single match will happen that night.

"In the 90s, a lot of the matches happened on Superstars and Raw, with the semi finals and finals on pay-per-view. If it’s going to come back on pay-per-view, which I would say is probably going to happen, you’re going to have a full-on one-night tournament.

I mean, tournament wrestling is old school wrestling, and Hunter loves old school wrestling. If it still makes sense, especially when you have 500 people on the roster, you can do it. That’s what they’re going to do."

WWE last held a King of the Ring tournament in 2021, which was won by Xavier Woods at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Source: givemesport.com
Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #triple h

