On This Day, 25 Years Ago: The Montreal Screwjob Went Down, Bret Hart Posts Reflective Post On Instagram

Today is the 25 year anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob.
In a post on Instagram, Bret "The Hitman" Hart shared his thoughts on the incident.
“On this day in 1997. Montreal, Quebec – one of the biggest – and most notorious – moments of my career. You might remember it as the Montreal Screwjob but I remember it as the day I took control of my destiny. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we react.
And now, when I look back on my career I stand proud in knowing I brought ‘the excellence of execution’ every time I made that walk.”
#OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago at Survivor Series:— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) November 9, 2022
The infamous Montreal Screwjob.
“Wait, what happened?” - @JRsBBQ, who didn’t know what Shawn and Vince had planned for the finish pic.twitter.com/DWMQUhtMwr
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com