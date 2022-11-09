WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
On This Day, 25 Years Ago: The Montreal Screwjob Went Down, Bret Hart Posts Reflective Post On Instagram

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 09, 2022

Today is the 25 year anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob.

In a post on Instagram, Bret "The Hitman" Hart shared his thoughts on the incident.

On this day in 1997. Montreal, Quebec – one of the biggest – and most notorious – moments of my career. You might remember it as the Montreal Screwjob but I remember it as the day I took control of my destiny. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we react.

And now, when I look back on my career I stand proud in knowing I brought ‘the excellence of execution’ every time I made that walk.

Source: instagram.com
