Bray Wyatt Wants Triple H To Bring Back Two Former WWE Superstars

Bray Wyatt wants Triple H to re-hire two former WWE Superstars.
During a report from GiveMeSport, insider source WrestleVotes revealed two specific names Wyatt wants back on the WWE roster are his real-life brother Bo Dallas, and former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.
WrestleVotes said:
“There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it.”
There were some rumors of a new faction called the "Wyatt 6" with both Dallas and Rowan speculated to return and join, but little has been heard of plans for a faction recently.
