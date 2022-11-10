WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bray Wyatt Wants Triple H To Bring Back Two Former WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

Bray Wyatt Wants Triple H To Bring Back Two Former WWE Superstars

Bray Wyatt wants Triple H to re-hire two former WWE Superstars.

During a report from GiveMeSport, insider source WrestleVotes revealed two specific names Wyatt wants back on the WWE roster are his real-life brother Bo Dallas, and former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.

WrestleVotes said:

“There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it.”

There were some rumors of a new faction called the "Wyatt 6" with both Dallas and Rowan speculated to return and join, but little has been heard of plans for a faction recently.

Read more WWE news:

Injured WWE Superstar Expected To Return To The Ring Soon

Robert Roode will be returning to WWE television soon. Roode a few months ago posted a photo of himself at the Southlake Orthopaedics in Bi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 10, 2022 12:08PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #bo dallas #erick rowan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79378/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer