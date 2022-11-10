WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured WWE Superstar Expected To Return To The Ring Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

Robert Roode will be returning to WWE television soon.

Roode a few months ago posted a photo of himself at the Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama. He mentioned at the time he had been dealing with some injuries.

It is believed he had some kind of surgery because he thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which performs surgery on injured WWE telnet. He did not disclose what surgery he had.A

A recent report from PWinsider reveals Roode was seen in Birmingham on Wednesday. WWE executives hope he will soon recover and head back to the ring.

WWE management has talked about him moving over to SmackDown after he is cleared. He is currently listed as RAW Superstar.

