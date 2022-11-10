Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria Launches OnlyFans

Former WWE Diva Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon)has launched her own OnlyFans profile.

Varon will be charging those who subscribe $25 a month for exclusive content with photos, videos, and messages all on offer. There is no mention of adult content.

Varon first made a WWE appearance at WrestleMania 2000, where she portrayed one of The Godfather's "Hos". She debuted in June 2002 and was pushed to win the WWE Women's Championship, a title she would go on to hold twice in her wrestling career. Following her WWE departure in 2009, Varon debuted in TNA later that year as Tara. In TNA, she became a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, making her a seven-time Women's Champion overall.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Victoria was the tenth entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, marking her first appearance with WWE in almost twelve years.

