The WWE 24/7 Championship Has Officially Been Retired

A post from Wrestlingnews.co Twitter seems to confirm via a screenshot from the WWE website that the WWE 24/7 Championship has been retired as of November 2022.

On Monday's WWE RAW there was a segment with Nikki Cross throwing the title belt away with many believing time was up for the title which was introduced in 2019.

The title concept was pitched to the company by USA Network to then help with declining ratings, however, the title largely was used for comic effect.