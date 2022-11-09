WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The WWE 24/7 Championship Has Officially Been Retired

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

The WWE 24/7 Championship Has Officially Been Retired

A post from Wrestlingnews.co Twitter seems to confirm via a screenshot from the WWE website that the WWE 24/7 Championship has been retired as of November 2022.

On Monday's WWE RAW there was a segment with Nikki Cross throwing the title belt away with many believing time was up for the title which was introduced in 2019.

The title concept was pitched to the company by USA Network to then help with declining ratings, however, the title largely was used for comic effect.


