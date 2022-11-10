WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER On Steel Cage Match To Be Announced For AEW Full Gear 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

SPOILER On Steel Cage Match To Be Announced For AEW Full Gear 2022

A steel cage match is set to be added to AEW Full Gear 2022 it has emerged.

The match was made official during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 8, following AEW Dynamite.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus called Jungle Boy out to ringside to hear what he had to say after weeks of tension. Jungle Boy appeared and revealed he has lost everything thanks to them and challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at AEW Full Gear.

Luchasaurus accepted the challenge.

