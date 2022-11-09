AEW Set To Make Major United Kingdom Announcement Soon

During tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the company teased a big announcements coming next week including the company's first trip overseas to the United Kingdom.

On commentary, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone revealed the two big announcements will be made on AEW Dynamite next week. In addition details about new tour dates in two "major Western markets" as well as a first for AEW.

Also being announced next week will be details on the first show in the United Kingdom.

