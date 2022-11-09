WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Set To Make Major United Kingdom Announcement Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

AEW Set To Make Major United Kingdom Announcement Soon

During tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the company teased a big announcements coming next week including the company's first trip overseas to the United Kingdom.

On commentary, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone revealed the two big announcements will be made on AEW Dynamite next week. In addition details about new tour dates in two "major Western markets" as well as a first for AEW.

Also being announced next week will be details on the first show in the United Kingdom.

Read more AEW news:

AEW Dynamite Draws Record Viewership In The UK

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on social media that a recent episode of AEW Dynamite drew record viewership in the UK. According to&nb [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2022 02:32PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #uk #united kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79363/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer