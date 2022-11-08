WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Court Bauer Reveals Plans For Nixed WWE WrestleMania 22 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

MLW owner Court Bauer was recently interviewed by The Insiders podcast, during which he revealed a big match that never came to fruition WrestleMania 22 in 2006.

 

Discussing the return of Bret Hart to WWE, Bauer said:

“Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort of, get off the ground in WWE in 2006 or 2007. Bret was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince and doing the DVD and at one point was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing that. They eventually did it much differently a few years later.”

He added:

“But the original idea was gonna be the Harts and the Hart Foundation versus the WWE, Vince, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Shane and Shawn’s students at the time.

“The idea would be you know, you have Paul London. You had Brian Kendrick, and then they were gonna sign Bryan Danielson.”

McMahon’s reaction on the match: 

“I remember Vince looking at me saying. ‘You know, self-masturbatory gimmick.’ It was like a warning, like this is on you when this goes south. I’m like okay.”

He added:

“Now truth be told Teddy outlasted me in WWE. I left the summer of 2007 and he stayed around for a little bit more. So I don’t know how that ended up going, but clearly he didn’t end up on air and the other guys did.

“Nattie is still there doing great things, Tyson is contributing behind the scenes, and Harry’s had his tours of duty there since, so it was interesting what could have been with that.”

WWE eventually got to witness Vince McMahon vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26 in a No Holds Barred Match.

