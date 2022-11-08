Backstage News On John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

A significant update has emerged on the status of John Cena for next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles.

His last appearance was on the June 27 episode of RAW, where the company celebrated 20 years since his debut. Cena last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2021, losing to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match.

It is believed Cena will not wrestle in 2022, but he should be back in the ring in 2023.

During an interview with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, an insider source WrestleVotes had an update on Cena’s status for WrestleMania 39:

They said:

Cena should be there and Cena should be wrestling

I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other.

WrestleVotes added that if Cena is trying to be "the next Rock", then he should appear on WrestleMania in Hollywood, believing he will be there.

WrestleMania is still WrestleMania and it’s in Los Angeles:

"If Cena is legitimately trying to be ‘the next Rock’ you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he’ll be there and I think it’ll be wrestling. I’ll leave it at that."

