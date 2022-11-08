Roman Reigns Passes New WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns has smashed through another WWE milestone.

Following his successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul, Roman Reigns has for 800 straight days been the WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has held the title since August 30, 2020, when he defeated the reigning champion, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman during a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback.

The title was unified with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

Reigns is a six-time world champion in WWE and became the longest-reigning Universal Champion in 2022 passing the 788-day mark. He ranks 6 as the longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time.

It certainly doesn't look like he will be losing either belt anytime soon!