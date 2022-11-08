WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Roman Reigns Passes New WWE Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

Roman Reigns Passes New WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns has smashed through another WWE milestone.

Following his successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul, Roman Reigns has for 800 straight days been the WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has held the title since August 30, 2020, when he defeated the reigning champion, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman during a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback.

The title was unified with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

Reigns is a six-time world champion in WWE and became the longest-reigning Universal Champion in 2022 passing the 788-day mark. He ranks 6 as the longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time.

It certainly doesn't look like he will be losing either belt anytime soon!


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79331/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer